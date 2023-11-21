Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $8.10 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after purchasing an additional 940,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.47. The company had a trading volume of 117,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,351. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

