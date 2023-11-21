Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $8.64 Million in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 466,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

