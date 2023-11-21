Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $8.89 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WBD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.8 %

WBD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. 4,381,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,642,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

