Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $9.06 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.75. The stock had a trading volume of 755,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,954. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average of $182.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

