Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $10.57 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter worth $442,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 1,339,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,052. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

