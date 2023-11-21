Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,013. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.30 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.49.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

