Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $10.97 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 176,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,649. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $192.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

