Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.93.

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 3,355,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,592,340. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

