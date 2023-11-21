Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $8.45 Million Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of J. M. Smucker as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 412,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,982. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.