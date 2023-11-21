Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.19. 180,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,004. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $141.44 and a twelve month high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

