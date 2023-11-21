Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of LPL Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total value of $429,174.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,039. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LPLA traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.22. 229,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

