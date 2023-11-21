Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.00. 1,120,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.