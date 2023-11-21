Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 105,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VYM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.34. 766,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,480. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

