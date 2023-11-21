Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 106,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,734,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Xylem by 31.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 329,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after buying an additional 78,821 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,142,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,293,000 after acquiring an additional 511,304 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,388,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,335,000 after acquiring an additional 78,477 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.59. 510,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,244. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on XYL

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.