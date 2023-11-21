Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases 77,850 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11,217.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,850 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $455.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,579. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $352.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.