Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 97,167 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,717,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $267,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.77. 1,047,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,919. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.35.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

