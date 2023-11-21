Imprint Wealth LLC Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,550 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of MP Materials worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 2,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,876,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of MP stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

