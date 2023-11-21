Imprint Wealth LLC Sells 18,482 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Imprint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

