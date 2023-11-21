Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $7.63 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.78. 82,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,623. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

