Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $8.79 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,873 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,937. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

