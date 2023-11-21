Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $9.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. 7,771,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,976,299. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

