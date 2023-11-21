Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $14.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $981.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $871.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.08. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $514.83 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

