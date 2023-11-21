Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

