Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,275,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.77. The stock had a trading volume of 182,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,932. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

