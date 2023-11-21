Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,022,000 after purchasing an additional 104,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,536,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,450. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.94 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

