Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1.2% during the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 578,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,876. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

