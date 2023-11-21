Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $3,495,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 367,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 257,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 257,090 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.4 %

SWK stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 472,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,652. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.82. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

