Imprint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,495 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.55. 623,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,843. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

