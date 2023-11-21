Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 7.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.57. 82,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 403,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

INBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $966.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 511,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $9,899,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,982.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Inhibrx by 158.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

