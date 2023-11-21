Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Simon Litherland purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £150.84 ($188.72).

Simon Litherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Simon Litherland purchased 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 884 ($11.06) per share, for a total transaction of £150.28 ($188.01).

Britvic Stock Up 1.0 %

BVIC stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 839.50 ($10.50). The stock had a trading volume of 532,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,772. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 850.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 867.27. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 742 ($9.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 950 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

