Insider Buying: Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Insider Acquires 2,650 Shares of Stock

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) insider Graham Hetherington bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($16.89) per share, for a total transaction of £35,775 ($44,757.91).

LON:INDV traded down GBX 1.81 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,348.19 ($16.87). 166,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,682.37. Indivior PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,241 ($15.53) and a one year high of GBX 2,020 ($25.27). The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -978.26, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Indivior from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,700 ($33.78) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

