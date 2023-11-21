Insider Buying: Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires 224,800 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 224,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $51,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,995,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nutex Health Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUTX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 1,147,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,474. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

See Also

