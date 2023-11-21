Insider Buying: Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) CEO Acquires 275,200 Shares of Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,822,776 shares in the company, valued at $62,059,238.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nutex Health Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of Nutex Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Nutex Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Nutex Health from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.