Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,201,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, November 9th, Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00.

SOFI stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,854,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,617,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.88.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,195,000. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

