Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Director Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) Director Marc Lebovitz bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $51,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SR Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SRBK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 17,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,380. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

