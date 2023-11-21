Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $19,121.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 56,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.81.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -412.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on HMN
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horace Mann Educators
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.