Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $19,121.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $32.65. 56,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -412.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 41.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 675.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1,729.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $123,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

