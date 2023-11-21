Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Sells 14,288 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.52. 633,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,103. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.14 and its 200-day moving average is $163.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 153.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

