Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,650. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $162.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

