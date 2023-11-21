Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.70. 16,444,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of -111.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

