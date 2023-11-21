Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.62. 106,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,186. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.04. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

