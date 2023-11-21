Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.75 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,186. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 79.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

