Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $221,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.50. 515,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

