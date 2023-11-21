Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 719,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 255,943 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $17.31.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 399,002 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,829,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,635,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 302,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,525,000 after acquiring an additional 164,193 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,531,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

