Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 719,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 181% from the previous session’s volume of 255,943 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $17.31.
The company has a market capitalization of $980.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
