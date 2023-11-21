Invesco Senior Loan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 22,557 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 191% compared to the average volume of 7,747 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. 2,517,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,475,142. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 67,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.