Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Decreased by Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 317,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,477,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,984. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average is $145.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

