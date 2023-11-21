Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 290,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 104,857 shares.The stock last traded at $39.82 and had previously closed at $39.89.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.26.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s dynamic move: Shares surge as new AI unit established
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Wynn Resorts has an ace up its sleeve
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Zoom Video Communications: A tech phoenix ready to rise
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.