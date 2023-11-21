Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November 21st (ABM, AGL, AMPH, AMX, BANR, BAYRY, BDC, CHDN, CHT, CONN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, November 21st:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $213.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $239.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $32.00.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

