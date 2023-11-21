Investors Buy Large Volume of Annaly Capital Management Call Options (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,809 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 10,560 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Annaly Capital Management

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY remained flat at $17.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.