Investors Buy Large Volume of Annaly Capital Management Call Options (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 15,809 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 10,560 call options.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NLY remained flat at $17.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
