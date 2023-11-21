iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,108,410 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 203% from the previous session’s volume of 366,182 shares.The stock last traded at $48.43 and had previously closed at $48.39.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 111,241 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

