iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 410,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 158,952 shares.The stock last traded at $34.85 and had previously closed at $34.86.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

